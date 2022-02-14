Contact Us
Suffolk County Man Accused Of Leaving Dog Outside In Freezing Cold

Zak Failla
An East Patchogue man is facing charges for allegedly leaving a dog outside in the freezing cold.
A Long Island man was charged for allegedly leaving a dog outside in sub-freezing temperatures, police announced.

In Suffolk County, East Patchogue resident George Beere, age 54, allegedly left a dog outside of a Shirley home on Saturday, Feb. 5, where it was found outside at approximately 10 p.m. when temperatures dipped below 20 degrees, police said.

Beere was charged with restraining pets in temperatures less than 32 degrees under the state’s Agricultural and Markets Law.

After being cited, Beere was released and scheduled to appear in court at a later date on the misdemeanor charge. Beere faces up to five days in jail and a fine of up to $250. 

