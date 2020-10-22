Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Suspect At Large After Burglarizing Occupied Suffolk Home, Police Say
News

Suffolk County Among Top Areas In State For Deer-Vehicle Crashes, AAA Says

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
A deer on a porch, not on the road, in Kingston.
A deer on a porch, not on the road, in Kingston. Photo Credit: Christina Coulter

Areas of New York, including on Long Island, are experiencing record numbers of deer-vehicle collisions, according to AAA Northeast.

According to the New York State Department of Transportation, an average of 65,000 deer-related accidents take place within the state per year, a majority taking place during the animal's mating season in October through November.

In 2019, 1,415 accidents caused by deer in Suffolk County, the third-most in the state.

The complete rankings, provided by AAA are as follows:

  • Orange: 1,616
  • St. Lawrence: 1,513
  • Suffolk: 1,415
  • Oneida: 1,291
  • Ontario: 1,275
  • Jefferson: 1,252
  • Monroe: 1,238
  • Dutchess: 1,170
  • Ulster : 1,161
  • Onondaga: 1,107

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.