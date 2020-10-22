Suffolk County Among Top Areas In State For Deer-Vehicle Crashes, AAA Says

Areas of New York, including on Long Island, are experiencing record numbers of deer-vehicle collisions, according to AAA Northeast.

According to the New York State Department of Transportation, an average of 65,000 deer-related accidents take place within the state per year, a majority taking place during the animal's mating season in October through November.

In 2019, 1,415 accidents caused by deer in Suffolk County, the third-most in the state.

The complete rankings, provided by AAA are as follows:

Orange: 1,616

St. Lawrence: 1,513

Suffolk: 1,415

Oneida: 1,291

Ontario: 1,275

Jefferson: 1,252

Monroe: 1,238

Dutchess: 1,170

Ulster : 1,161

Onondaga: 1,107

