Suffolk County Among Top Areas In State For Deer-Vehicle Crashes, AAA Says

Areas of New York, including on Long Island, are experiencing record numbers of deer-vehicle collisions, according to AAA Northeast.
According to the New York State Department of Transportation, an average of 65,000 deer-related accidents take place within the state per year, a majority taking place during the animal's mating season in October through November.
In 2019, 1,415 accidents caused by deer in Suffolk County, the third-most in the state.
The complete rankings, provided by AAA are as follows:
- Orange: 1,616
- St. Lawrence: 1,513
- Suffolk: 1,415
- Oneida: 1,291
- Ontario: 1,275
- Jefferson: 1,252
- Monroe: 1,238
- Dutchess: 1,170
- Ulster : 1,161
- Onondaga: 1,107
