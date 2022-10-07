Southampton Police Chief Steven Skrynecki Dies At 69

The chief of the Southampton Police Department has died at the age of 69.

Steven Skrynecki died Thursday, Oct. 6 at his home in Hicksville.

Before joining Southampton as chief six years ago, Skrynecki served with the Nassau County Police Department for 42 years as its highest-ranking uniformed officer. He retired as chief of the department before taking the job as chief of Southampton.

Over the years Skrynecki was the public face of the Nassau County Police Department and oversaw many high-profile cases.

"The loss of such an honorable and respected officer will be felt across law enforcement from New York City to the east end of Long Island," said Lt. Susan Ralph, of the Southampton Police.

"He dedicated himself to the profession while imparting his vast experience and knowledge to the people who worked alongside him," she added.

Skrynecki, who also has a home in Sag Harbor, strived to make his communities a safer place for residents and visitors alike, the department said.

"He led a distinguished career in law enforcement which included serving as our police chief for six years," said Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman. "Chief Skrynecki was one of the finest individuals I have ever known.

"Chief Skrynecki always made public safety his highest priority. Southampton Town is forever grateful for his service and offers our sincerest condolence’s to his family."

Funeral services have not been announced.

