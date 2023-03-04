Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Potent Storm System Brings Mix Of Heavy Rain, Snow, Strong Winds To Northeast
News

Slithery Surprise: 14-Foot Python Found On Side Of Medford Road

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
Environmental Conservation Officers found a 14-foot reticulated python dead on the side of the road in Medford on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Environmental Conservation Officers found a 14-foot reticulated python dead on the side of the road in Medford on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Photo Credit: NYS Department of Environmental Conservation/pxhere

Wildlife officers in New York got a slithery surprise on Valentine’s Day when a massive reticulated python was found on the side of a Long Island road.

Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) officers were called Tuesday, Feb. 14, with reports that a large snake had been found on the side of the road in the town of Medford, according to the agency.

When officers arrived, they found the python curled up in a ball. They quickly determined that the reptile, which measured 14 feet long, was dead.

Officers removed the snake from the roadway to “appropriately dispose of it,” the agency said in a statement.

Investigators are working to determine who owned the snake, which is presumed to have been illegally kept as a pet.

Native to southern Asia, reticulated pythons can grow to over 20 feet long and can weigh hundreds of pounds. The reptiles can only be kept as pets in New York with a Dangerous Animal License. 

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.