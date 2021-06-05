Six-Alarm Fire Shuts Down LIRR Service

Train service remains suspended on parts of the Long Island Rail Railroad due to a large six-alarm fire at a Long Island waste removal company.

Train service remains suspended east of Mineola on the Huntington/Port Jefferson and Ronkonkoma branches due to damage caused by a massive overnight fire adjacent to the tracks in Westbury, said LIRR officials around 8:30 a.m., Thursday, May 6.

There is hourly train service at stations Mineola, Merillon Ave, and New Hyde Park, officials said.

LIRR tickets are being cross-honored on the N22/24 bus between Mineola and Hicksville, the railroad said.

"Customers are advised to utilize alternate branches this morning, including the Babylon, Hempstead, or Montauk branches," the railroad said in a tweet.

Parking restrictions at Massapequa Station have been waived for today, railroad officials said.

Before traveling, riders should check http://mta.info or consult the LIRR Train Time app," the railroad said.

Firefighters continued early Thursday to battle the fire, which broke out around 8:49 p.m., Wednesday, May 5 at the Jamaica Ash and Rubbish Removal on Covert Lane, fire officials said.

Falling parts, including walls of the massive building, are in danger of falling on the tracks, as more than 300 firefighters from 52 departments are on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

