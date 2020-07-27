Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Breaking News: Long Island Man, 22, Killed In Crash Involving Overturned Car
News

Shark Sighting Off Long Island Coast Leads To Swimming Being Prohibited At Some Beaches

The area where the shark sighting occurred.
The area where the shark sighting occurred. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A shark sighting has led to swimming being prohibited at some beaches off the Long Island coast.

The shark, described as significant-sized, was spotted offshore of Lido West Beach by a Town of Hempstead lifeguard on a surfboard, the Town of Hempstead said early Monday afternoon, July 27.

Lifeguards have red-flagged the area as per state protocols.

Swimming has been prohibited at Civic Beach, Lido Beach, Lido Beach West, Town Point Park Lookout and Town Park at Sands.

After being informed of the sighting, Long Beach said all city beaches are closed to swimming until further notice. 

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

