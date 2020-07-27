Shark Sighting Off Long Island Coast Leads To Swimming Being Prohibited At Some Beaches

A shark sighting has led to swimming being prohibited at some beaches off the Long Island coast.

The shark, described as significant-sized, was spotted offshore of Lido West Beach by a Town of Hempstead lifeguard on a surfboard, the Town of Hempstead said early Monday afternoon, July 27.

Lifeguards have red-flagged the area as per state protocols.

Swimming has been prohibited at Civic Beach, Lido Beach, Lido Beach West, Town Point Park Lookout and Town Park at Sands.

After being informed of the sighting, Long Beach said all city beaches are closed to swimming until further notice.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.