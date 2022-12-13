Selden Man Found Guilty Of Trafficking Fentanyl That Caused 2018 Christmas Day Overdose Death

A 41-year-old man was convicted of trafficking fentanyl that caused the overdose death of a 36-year-old man on Long Island on Christmas Day in 2018.

On Tuesday, Dec. 13, Marlon Thompson, of Selden, was found guilty of all four counts of an indictment charging him with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, heroin and cocaine base, the distribution of fentanyl that caused the death of Fredrick Koenig, and illegal possession of firearms, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York.

The verdict was reached after a six-day trial, the US Attorney's Office said.

“Today, the defendant was held accountable for trafficking fentanyl that caused the tragic overdose death of a young man on Long Island,” US Attorney Breon Peace. “The large quantities of fentanyl the defendant distributed all over Suffolk County had a devastating impact on the community, including by taking this young man away from his family too soon."

Between January 2017 and May 2019, Thompson conspired to distribute fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine base throughout Suffolk County, according to the announcement.

He supplied Koenig with fentanyl on Christmas Day in 2018, and Koenig died of an overdose at his parents' Selden home, the US Attorney's Office said.

Peace said Thompson continued supplying fentanyl, heroin, and crack in Suffolk County for months after Koenig’s death.

When he was arrested, authorities recovered fentanyl and drug packaging materials from his basement bedroom and seized three illegal guns and ammunition from Thompson’s storage unit, the US Attorney's Office reported.

