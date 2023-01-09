Selden Man Accused Of Subjecting 3 Children To Years Of Sexual Abuse

A Long Island man was charged after investigators reported that he sexually abused three children over the course of several years.

Robert Lynch, age 66, is charged with three counts of first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child and one count of first-degree sexual abuse, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced on Monday, Jan. 9.

Investigators found that between 1997 and 2002, Lynch allegedly subjected three children between the ages of 7 and 13 to ongoing sexual abuse at his home at 569 Hawkins Road in Selden, the DA's Office said.

“These victims, who are now between the ages of 24 and 35, found the courage to come forward and describe the horrific abuse that they endured as children at the hands of a grown man,” Tierney said. “My prosecutors will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that child abusers are held responsible for their actions, no matter when these actions occurred.”

Tierney said Lynch was held on $1 million cash, $5 million bond, or $10 million partially secured bond.

His next court date is set for Thursday, Feb. 16, the DA's Office said.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have information about this case and anyone that lived at or frequented 569 Hawkins Road in Selden between 1997 to 2002 to call the Special Victims Section of the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-852-6175.

