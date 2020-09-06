Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Seen Him Or This Minivan? Alert Issued For Missing Long Island Man Last Seen Driving

Samuel Santobello Photo Credit: NY State Missing Persons
He was driving a 2003 red Ford Windstar with New York registration, similar to the one shown here. Photo Credit: NY State Missing Persons

A 24-year-old Long Island man has gone missing and authorities are asking for the public's help in locating him. 

Samuel Santobello was last seen in Nassau County on Airport Plaza in the village of Farmingdale at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5, according to authorities.

He is described as being 5-foot-8, 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. 

He is a vulnerable adult with autism and a bipolar disorder and may be in need of medical attention

He was driving a 2003 red Ford Windstar with New York registration HDM-7980. (Similar to the one shown in the second image above.)

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

