News

Seen Him Or This Car? Silver Alert Issued For Missing Islip Man

Ralph Buono Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police

A Long Island man has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating him.

Suffolk County Police have issued a Silver Alert for the Islip resident who  has Parkinson’s disease and is showing signs of dementia.

Ralph Buono, age 79, left his home sometime after 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, police said on Sunday morning, March 27.

He was driving a gray 2011 Ford Fusion with New York license plate FGS 5691. 

Buono is white, 5-foot-11, 220 pounds and has gray hair. 

He was not wearing shoes or a jacket, and is not carrying his cell phone or wallet, said police.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Buono’s location to call 911 or Third Squad detectives at 631-854-8352.

Silver Alert is a program implemented in Suffolk County that allows local law enforcement to share information with media outlets about individuals with special needs who have been reported missing.

