Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: 'Suspicious' Fire Damages Popular Long Island Cafe
News

Seen Her Or This SUV? Silver Alert Issued For Missing Suffolk County Woman

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Edwina Foster
Edwina Foster Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police

A Long Island woman has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help to locate her.

Suffolk County Police have issued a Silver Alert for the missing East Patchogue woman who suffers from dementia.

Edwina Foster, age 82, was last seen leaving her residence at 28 Ocean Ave., at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21. Foster was driving a red 2015 Nissan Rogue with Florida license plate LCQV 17.

Foster is 5-foot-2, 100 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes, police said. She was last seen wearing a red vest.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Foster’s location to call 911 or Fifth Squad detectives at 631-854-8552.

Silver Alert is a program implemented in Suffolk County that allows local law enforcement to share information with media outlets about individuals with special needs who have been reported missing.  

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.