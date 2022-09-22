Seen Her Or This SUV? Alert Issued For Missing Bay Shore Woman

Authorities have issued an alert for a vulnerable adult reported missing on Long Island.

Gladys Roeper, age 85, was last seen at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept 22, in Bay Shore, near the Windcrest development on Joyces Way, according to Suffolk County Police.

She was last seen driving a 2015 white Ford Escape with New York plates GWU-3332.

Police said she was last seen wearing a white shirt with flowers, dark pants, and a purple raincoat.

Roeper suffers from dementia and may be in need of medical attention, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk County Police at 631-854-8300 or call 911.

