Seen Her Or This Car? Alert Issued For Missing East Hampton Woman

A 77-year-old woman has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

Long Island resident Gwyneth Cravens is a vulnerable adult with Alzheimer's disease who was last seen in the town of East Hampton, on Wagon Lane, at around 8:20 a.m. on Sunday, May 15., authorities say.

She is described as being 5-foot-2, 130 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. (See the first image above.) She was last seen wearing a lavender V-neck sweater and black pants.

She was last seen driving a 2010 gray Toyota Camry with New York registration ESK-8994. (Similar to the one shown in the second image above.)

She may be in need of medical attention and may travel to the New York City area, said authorities.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the East Hampton Town Police Department at 631-537-7575 or 911.

