Seen Her? Alert Issued For Missing Miller Place Woman

Police are asking for help in locating a missing Long Island woman.

Milinda Carman, age 41, was last seen at around 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 29, leaving her Miller Place home, located on Old Cow Path, according to Suffolk County Police. Friends reported her missing the following day.

Carman is described as a white woman, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing approximately 120 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes.

She drives a bright red 2021 Jeep Wrangler with New York plates HYK-6024, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-854-8646.

