Second Suspect Charged In Connection To Fatal Shooting At Long Island July 4th Party

Joe Lombardi
Lawrence Sims Photo Credit: Nassau County Police
Michael Wright Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department

A second suspect has been charged in connection to a shooting that killed one person and injured two others at a Long Island July 4th block party.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 4 in Roosevelt, where Nassau County Police say two groups were involved in an altercation at the party on Hudson Avenue.

Multiple shots were fired and as a result, three people were struck by gunfire, police said.

A 27-year-old man from Hempstead, identified as Tavon Greenhill, age 27, of Hempstead, was pronounced dead at the scene, said police. 

On Friday, Aug. 6, the second suspect, 29-year-old Lawrence Sims, 29, of Hewlett, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He will be arraigned on Saturday, Aug. 7 at First District Court in Hempstead.

The first suspect in the shooting, Michael Wright, age 34, of Roosevelt, was arrested on Tuesday, July 27.

He was charged with second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree attempted murder, and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. 

