Seal Found Injured On Long Island Beach Rescued

Zak Failla
An injured seal was rescued with an assist from the Nassau County Police Department.
Police officers came to the rescue of an injured seal that washed up on a Long Island beach.

Officers from the Nassau County Police Department were alerted by a concerned citizen that there was an injured seal on the beach at Point Lookout Town Park at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Friday, April 2.

The officers found the seal, a young pup, on the beach with an injury on its side, prompting them to contact the New York Marine Rescue Center, who responded.

Members of the Nassau County Police Marine Unit assisted members of the Rescue Center to help the seal pup to a transportation cate. 

The seal was then transported to the New York Marine Rescue Center in Riverhead for treatment and further evaluation.

