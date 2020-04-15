Reward Offered For Help Nabbing Long Island Goose Shooter

A reward has been offered for information that leads to the arrest of a person who shot a goose in the neck with a crossbow on Long Island.

PETA and the Long Island Orchestrating for Nature (LION) are each offering up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest and animal cruelty conviction of whoever shot a goose at Mill Pond in Wantagh.

PETA and LION began efforts to assist the goose on Saturday, April 11, and they were able to gently grab the bird on Monday, April 13 to treat him. The goose was rushed to a rehabilitation center, where he underwent surgery to remove the arrow.

When he recovers from the surgery, the goose will be released back into the wild at Mill Pond and reunited with his mate.

"It's hard to imagine the agony, confusion, and fear that this gentle goose must have felt as he suffered for days while impaled through the neck," PETA Senior Manager and LION President John Di Leonardo said. "PETA urges anyone with information to come forward immediately so that whoever did this can be held accountable and stopped from hurting anyone else.”

Anyone with information regarding the case has been asked to contact LION by emailing Tips@HumaneLongIsland.org.

