Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Sites

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: COVID-19: Long Island School District Goes Remote After Rise In Cases
News

Relief Effort For NYC Fire Survivors Launched In Suffolk County

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
On Sunday, Jan. 9, the New York City Fire Department reported that more than 200 members responded to a five-alarm fire at 333 East 181 St. in the Bronx.
On Sunday, Jan. 9, the New York City Fire Department reported that more than 200 members responded to a five-alarm fire at 333 East 181 St. in the Bronx. Photo Credit: New York City Fire Department / Twitter

Police on Long Island are holding a relief drive for the survivors of a New York City apartment building fire that killed 17 people and hospitalized dozens.

The fire broke out on Sunday, Jan. 9, in an apartment at 333 East 181 St. in the Bronx after a portable space heater malfunctioned, the New York City Fire Department reported.

Seventeen people were killed in the fire, including eight children.

The Suffolk County Police Department announced on Wednesday, Jan. 12, that the department is accepting donations at each of the SCPD precincts and headquarters through Friday, Jan. 14.

SCPD said the following donations are needed:

  • Winter coats
  • Clothing
  • Undergarments and socks
  • Gift cards
  • Hygiene products
  • Toiletries
  • Diapers
  • Baby wipes
  • Bottles
  • Non-perishables
  • Bottled water
  • Bedding and sheets

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.