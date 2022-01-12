Relief Effort For NYC Fire Survivors Launched In Suffolk County

Police on Long Island are holding a relief drive for the survivors of a New York City apartment building fire that killed 17 people and hospitalized dozens.

The fire broke out on Sunday, Jan. 9, in an apartment at 333 East 181 St. in the Bronx after a portable space heater malfunctioned, the New York City Fire Department reported.

Seventeen people were killed in the fire, including eight children.

The Suffolk County Police Department announced on Wednesday, Jan. 12, that the department is accepting donations at each of the SCPD precincts and headquarters through Friday, Jan. 14.

SCPD said the following donations are needed:

Winter coats

Clothing

Undergarments and socks

Gift cards

Hygiene products

Toiletries

Diapers

Baby wipes

Bottles

Non-perishables

Bottled water

Bedding and sheets

