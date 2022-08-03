Reality TV Star Lisa Vanderpump To Make Appearance At Wine, Dogs Event In Southampton

Lisa Vanderpump is inviting Long Islanders to join her at a weekend event featuring wine and dogs.

The reality television star, known for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules, will greet fans and sign bottles of her own wine at Bottle Hampton in Southampton on Saturday, Aug. 6.

The event will be held in collaboration with North Shore Animal League America, a no-kill animal rescue and adoption organization, which will have a mobile adoption unit set up at the store, located at 850 County Road 39.

Vanderpump said in an announcement on Instagram that the event will begin at 11:30 a.m.

