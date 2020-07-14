Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: COVID-19: Spike In Suffolk Cases Linked To July 4th Party Where 35 Percent Test Positive
News

Rats! Rash Of Rodent Sightings Sparking Concerns In Long Island Hamlet

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Rats are making the rounds in one Nassau County hamlet.
Rats are making the rounds in one Nassau County hamlet. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Residents of one Long Island hamlet say they are being overrun by rats and are spotting them day and night. 

It's happening in the hamlet of Plainview in the Town of Oyster Bay where residents are saying their neighborhood is infested with a rash of the rodents and have seen them everywhere, including on a fence line, swimming in a pool, and in yards.

One resident told ABC 7 Eyewitness News, she has lived in her neighborhood for more than 21 years and had never had an issue with rats in the past.

Officials with the Nassau County Department of Health inspected last week and confirmed a rodent infestation, but said they do not provide extermination services.

According to information available on the department's website, rats are common to the area. 

Officials also said rats can swim well and can swim a half-mile or more if they need to. 

In Nassau County rats, cannot come in through the sewers due to a closed sewer system, but the critters still make their way into homes and yards.

The department's advice? Remove any food and water source and exterminate if possible. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.