Rats! Rash Of Rodent Sightings Sparking Concerns In Long Island Hamlet

Residents of one Long Island hamlet say they are being overrun by rats and are spotting them day and night.

It's happening in the hamlet of Plainview in the Town of Oyster Bay where residents are saying their neighborhood is infested with a rash of the rodents and have seen them everywhere, including on a fence line, swimming in a pool, and in yards.

One resident told ABC 7 Eyewitness News, she has lived in her neighborhood for more than 21 years and had never had an issue with rats in the past.

Officials with the Nassau County Department of Health inspected last week and confirmed a rodent infestation, but said they do not provide extermination services.

According to information available on the department's website, rats are common to the area.

Officials also said rats can swim well and can swim a half-mile or more if they need to.

In Nassau County rats, cannot come in through the sewers due to a closed sewer system, but the critters still make their way into homes and yards.

The department's advice? Remove any food and water source and exterminate if possible.

