Breaking News: Man Shot, Killed In Front Of His North Bellport Home
Queens Man Claims $10 Million Lottery Prize

Nicole Valinote
Joseph Crisanti
Joseph Crisanti Photo Credit: New York Lottery

A New York man has won a $10 million lottery prize.

Joseph Crisanti, a resident of Elmhurst, Queens, claimed a top prize from the New York Lottery’s $10,000,000 Deluxe scratch-off game, NY Lottery announced on Wednesday, June 15.

He received his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $6,122,400 after required withholdings, the lottery said. 

The ticket was purchased at Green Grocery Convenience, which is located at 82-81 Broadway in Elmhurst, the lottery said.

