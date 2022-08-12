Preying On Kindness: Police Warn Of Thieves Targeting Helpful Shoppers In Suffolk County

It’s a common occurrence: you’re out in public when someone approaches and asks for directions.

But police on Long Island are warning residents that their generosity could cost them thanks to a group of thieves who appear to be targeting helpful shoppers in store parking lots.

Nassau County Police said it is investigating at least 10 reports of so-called deception larcenies, most of them occurring in Costco parking lots.

In each case, a woman was approached by a person asking for directions while a second person stole personal property from their vehicles.

The most recent incident happened Wednesday, Aug. 10, at the Costco located on Garet Place in Commack, police said.

The victim told investigators a man had approached her in the parking lot asking for directions. When she got into her car, she realized her wallet was missing from the passenger seat.

Police said the woman went back into the store to see if someone had returned her wallet and saw the same man accompanied by another man near the store’s entrance. When they saw her, they took off.

Similar incidents have been reported across the county, including in Holbrook, Nesconset, East Northport, and Melville.

Police said in some cases, there were two female suspects and a male suspect.

One female was described as possibly pregnant. Another female was described as tall, thin, and nicely dressed. One of the male suspects was described as dark-skinned, around 5-foot-8, and of Indian or Eastern European descent.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspects in hopes that someone may recognize them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS or visit the Crime Stoppers website.

