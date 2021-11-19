Police Seize Drugs, Shotgun, Cash After Responding To Disturbance At Long Island Home

Police seized more than 25 pounds of marijuana and other drugs while responding to a disturbance at a Long Island home.

The Nassau County Police seized more than 25 pounds of marijuana, 1,000 cartridges containing THC, 28 hallucinogenic mushroom candy bars, and 3 THC candy bars from a Wantagh man on Wednesday, Nov. 17, after officers responded to a disturbance at his home, the department said.

Anthony Salina, age 38, was also in possession of a 12-gauge shotgun and $31,000 in cash and was arrested on multiple charges.

Salina was released on his own recognizance. He faces up to 25 years if convicted.

