Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: NYS Police Investigators Association Calls For More Control Over Governor's Detail Post-Cuomo
News

Police Searching For Missing Long Island 15-Year-Old

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Dayana Barrera-Caceres
Dayana Barrera-Caceres Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department

Police are asking the public for help locating a missing 15-year-old last seen at her Long Island home.

Dayana Barrera-Caceres was last seen at 1 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14 in Glen Cove, the Nassau County Police Department reported. Police said she was reported missing to police at 5:10 p.m.

She is described as being 5-foot-2, with brown hair and brown eyes. NCPD said her clothing description is unknown, and authorities do not know where her possible destination may be. 

Authorities are asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact police at 516-573-7347 or to call 911.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.