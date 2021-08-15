Police Searching For Missing Long Island 15-Year-Old

Police are asking the public for help locating a missing 15-year-old last seen at her Long Island home.

Dayana Barrera-Caceres was last seen at 1 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14 in Glen Cove, the Nassau County Police Department reported. Police said she was reported missing to police at 5:10 p.m.

She is described as being 5-foot-2, with brown hair and brown eyes. NCPD said her clothing description is unknown, and authorities do not know where her possible destination may be.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact police at 516-573-7347 or to call 911.

