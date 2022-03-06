Police Rescue Kitten Stuck In Wheel Well In North Babylon

A lucky feline is doing OK after police on Long Island rescued it from underneath a car.

The black kitten became stuck in the wheel well of a Hyundai Sonata Thursday afternoon, June 2, in North Babylon, according to Suffolk County Police.

Emergency Service Section and First Precinct officers responded and used a jack to elevate the vehicle and free the animal.

“Thanks to the swift response of these officers and Babylon Animal Shelter employees, the kitten was uninjured and turned over to the shelter where it will be well-cared for until it finds its forever home,” a police spokesperson said.

Learn more about the Babylon Animal Shelter on its website.

