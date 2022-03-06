Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Sites

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Two Suspects In Custody For Assaulting Long Island Homeowner, Police Say
News

Police Rescue Kitten Stuck In Wheel Well In North Babylon

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
Suffolk County Police officers work to free a kitten stuck in a wheel well in North Babylon Thursday, June 2. Suffolk County Police officers work to free a kitten stuck in a wheel well in North Babylon Thursday, June 2.
Suffolk County Police officers work to free a kitten stuck in a wheel well in North Babylon Thursday, June 2. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police
Suffolk County Police officers work to free a kitten stuck in a wheel well in North Babylon Thursday, June 2. Suffolk County Police officers work to free a kitten stuck in a wheel well in North Babylon Thursday, June 2.
Suffolk County Police officers work to free a kitten stuck in a wheel well in North Babylon Thursday, June 2. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police

A lucky feline is doing OK after police on Long Island rescued it from underneath a car.

The black kitten became stuck in the wheel well of a Hyundai Sonata Thursday afternoon, June 2, in North Babylon, according to Suffolk County Police.

Emergency Service Section and First Precinct officers responded and used a jack to elevate the vehicle and free the animal.

“Thanks to the swift response of these officers and Babylon Animal Shelter employees, the kitten was uninjured and turned over to the shelter where it will be well-cared for until it finds its forever home,” a police spokesperson said. 

Learn more about the Babylon Animal Shelter on its website.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.