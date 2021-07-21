Contact Us
Plane Lands At Long Island MacArthur Airport After Landing Gear Issue

Zak Failla
A plane landed without landing gear operating normally at MacArthur Airport. Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Americasroof

A scary scene nearly unfolded at Long Island MacArthur Airport as a pilot dealing with malfunctioning landing gear was forced to make a touchy landing.

No injuries were reported when a twin-engine plane being piloted over a golf course lost its main landing gear as it approached the Ronkonkoma airport before landing on its belly at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20, a Federal Aviation Administration spokesman said.

The pilot was able to safely navigate the plane to MacArthur, where they were met by fire trucks and ambulances at the scene as a precaution. All parties landed safely.

In all, three ambulances were called to the scene to check on the pilots and passengers, who refused medical attention. 

Suffolk Daily Voice!

