Pilot Walks Away From Small Plane Crash At Mattituck Airport

Michael Mashburn
Michael Mashburn
An 82-year-old pilot walked away uninjured after his small plane crashed at Mattituck Airport on Monday, March 27.
Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Canva user MattGush

An 82-year-old pilot walked away uninjured after his small plane crashed at a Long Island airport.

The crash happened at around 3:30 p.m. Monday, March 27, at the Mattituck Airport, according to Southold Town Police.

Emergency crews arrived to find the single-engine Cessna plane with front end damage in a grassy area just off the runway.

The pilot, identified as Bernard Stepnoski, of Mattituck, was the only person onboard. He was not injured, police said.

The cause of the crash has been turned over to the Federal Aviation Administration. 

