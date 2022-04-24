Contact Us
Person Struck By Train In Ronkonkoma, MTA Reports

Nicole Valinote
The Ronkonkoma train station
The Ronkonkoma train station Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck by a train on Long Island.

The incident happened in Suffolk County at the Ronkonkoma train station shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, according to Metropolitan Transportation Authority spokesperson Aaron Donovan.

The MTA reported that the person who was struck is male. His age has not yet been released.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries, MTA reported.

The MTA Police Department is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

