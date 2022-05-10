Contact Us
Person Struck By LIRR Train In Port Jefferson

Kathy Reakes
A person was struck by an LIRR train near Port Jefferson station.
A person was struck by an LIRR train near Port Jefferson station. Photo Credit: Twitter/MTA

A person who was hit by a Long Island Rail Road train survived with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident took place in Port Jefferson around 1:45 a.m., Tuesday, May 10.

According to the MTA, an LIRR train from Huntington to Port Jefferson came in contact with a person at the Route 112 crossing just west of Port Jefferson Station.

The person was transported to Stony Brook Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, MTA officials said.

The MTA Police are investigating the incident.

Following the incident, the train proceeded east and arrived at Port Jefferson Station at 3:02 a.m. 

There were no additional impacts on service.

