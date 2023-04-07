Person Of Interest Identified In Shooting Of NYPD Officer From Hauppauge

Officials confirm that a person of interest is in custody for the shooting of a New York City Police officer from Long Island.

NYPD brass is expected to reveal additional details about the suspect during a press conference on Friday, April 7.

Officer Brett Boller, age 22, of Hauppauge, was shot on Wednesday, April 5 while responding to a report of a fight on an MTA bus in the Jamaica neighborhood of Queens, NYPD said.

The bus driver had flagged officers down after two men got into a fight over a seat, police said. When officers approached, the suspect fled the bus, NYPD said.

Boller chased the suspect, eventually catching up with the man near Jamaica Avenue and 161st Street, where the suspect fired a shot, hitting Boller in his right hip, NYPD said.

The rookie cop, who has only been on the job for several months, later underwent surgery and is expected to recover.

Since the shooting, there has been an intense manhunt for the unidentified suspect, as well as large rewards offered by Crime Stoppers and the NYPD.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.