One Killed, Several Injured After Boats Collide On Long Island

Joe Lombardi
Cow Meadow Park in Freeport Creek.
Cow Meadow Park in Freeport Creek. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

One person was killed and several injured after two boats collided on Long Island.

The accident happened on Saturday, Aug. 1 at around 6:45 p.m. near Cow Meadow Park in Freeport Creek, Nassau County Police said.

All seven passengers were transported to a local hospital in a Nassau County Ambulance. 

A 25-year-old man suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead by a hospital staff physician.

Four victims had minor injuries, while two passengers sustained serious trauma. The Nassau County Marine Bureau responded to the crash.

The investigation into this incident continues.

