One Killed, Several Injured After Boats Collide On Long Island

One person was killed and several injured after two boats collided on Long Island.

The accident happened on Saturday, Aug. 1 at around 6:45 p.m. near Cow Meadow Park in Freeport Creek, Nassau County Police said.

All seven passengers were transported to a local hospital in a Nassau County Ambulance.

A 25-year-old man suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead by a hospital staff physician.

Four victims had minor injuries, while two passengers sustained serious trauma. The Nassau County Marine Bureau responded to the crash.

The investigation into this incident continues.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.