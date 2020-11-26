NYPD Sergeant, Personal Trainer Indicted For Roles In Long Island Shooting

An NYPD sergeant and personal trainer from Long Island are both facing charges following a trespassing incident that led to the latter suffering a gunshot wound to the chest, police said.

It is alleged that in the early hours of Oct. 25 last year, Point Lookout resident Patrick Catania, 30, was trespassing at the Seaford home of Justin Ellis, 35, an NYPD sergeant, while Ellis’ wife and children were home, prosecutors said.

Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said that when Ellis arrived home on the night of the incident, he encountered Catania near the home, while also noting that the pair know each other and reportedly had altercations in the past.

An argument allegedly broke out, Singas said, at which point Catania took out a baseball bat and attempted to strike Ellis, who shot at the personal trainer twice, hitting him once.

Both men proceeded to call the police.

Catania was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening chest wound, and both surrendered to police on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Ellis was charged with a felony count of assault and released. He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 7, 2021 and will face a maximum term of seven years in prison if he is convicted.

Ellis, who worked in the 103rd Precinct in Queens, has been suspended without pay, according to an NYPD spokesperson.

Catania was charged with attempted assault, criminal possession of a weapon, menacing, and criminal trespass.

Both men pleaded not guilty.

Catania was also released and is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 8, 2021. If convicted of the top charge, he faces up to four years in prison.

