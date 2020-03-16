Number Of Suffolk County COVID-19 Cases Surges To 60

There have been 13 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus on Suffolk County, bringing the total to 60 countywide, with that number expected to surge.

County officials announced the latest figures on Monday, March 16, with the total in Nassau County approaching 100. Statewide, there have been more than 750 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.

The outbreak has led to the closure of all Long Island public and private schools for at least two weeks, beginning Monday.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone noted on Monday that all Suffolk Parks are open and operating on normal business hours, though “in the interest of public health, organized events, and youth group camping have been suspended.

“Where possible, park staff will practice social distancing, using drive-thru check-ins and limiting the number of visitors in park offices. Most events at County parks are canceled until further notice. We will continue to clean park facilities and surfaces regularly. When visiting a County park, remember to practice social distancing and good hygiene to protect yourself and others.”

Globally, there have been 174,085 confirmed coronavirus cases, resulting in 6,684. In the United States, there have been 3,807 confirmed cases, resulting in 69 deaths, including five in New York City and one in Rockland County.

Those numbers are expected to spike this week as states and the federal government ramp up testing efforts for COVID-19.

“There is evidence that the virus is already present in many communities we serve, and our efforts now must be aimed at preventing its spread,” Bellone said. “We encourage (residents) to continue to follow County Health Department guidance and practice social distancing and to wash hands frequently to help contain the spread of the virus. If anyone in the family is symptomatic please stay home and quarantine yourself on a precautionary basis.”

