Nor'easter: Bellone Declares State Of Emergency In Suffolk County

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone declared a State of Emergency amid the first Nor’easter of the season with more intense weather expected to strike Long Island.

Shortly after noon on Tuesday, Oct. 26, Bellone announced that he was issuing the State of Emergency for the county, advising that “residents should stay alert, as this storm is far from over.”

More than two inches of rain have already fallen on parts of Long Island, with up to six expected in certain areas, with wind gusts reaching 60 mph, causing potential flooding, erosion, downed trees, and power lines, officials are cautioning.

The National Weather Service, which has issued a separate Flash Flood Watch last night through Tuesday afternoon, is predicting eastern coastal states will suffer heavy rainfall and gale-force winds throughout the next few days as the storm moves slowly northwards

Bellone’s move comes following New York Gov. Kathy Hochul making a similar state declaration covering much of downstate, including Nassau and Suffolk.

“I am proactively declaring a State of Emergency to ensure we can provide the necessary resources to respond to this storm and protect lives and property in regions where the forecast is calling for significant rainfall," Hochul said.

"I am encouraging New Yorkers to prepare now for inclement weather expected over the coming days and urging commuters to take precaution ahead of heavy rainfall expected tomorrow morning."

