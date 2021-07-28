More Than $220,000 Raised To Support Family Of Uber Driver Killed In Hamptons Crash

More than $220,000 has been raised to support the family of a Long Island man who died in a head-on crash in the Hamptons over the weekend.

The night of Saturday, July 24, Farhan Zahid, age 32, of Bay Shore, while working for Uber, was driving a Toyota Prius east on Montauk Highway, near the intersection of Quogue Street East, when his vehicle was hit by a westbound Nissan Maxima driven by Justin Mendez, age 22, of Brookhaven. Both drivers were killed in the crash, along with three other passengers of the Toyota.

Quogue Police identified the passengers killed in the crash as 20-year-old Michael Farrell, his brother, 25-year-old James Farrell, and 25-year-old Ryan Kiess, all of Manhasset. Brianna Maglio, a 22-year-old Garden City woman who was a passenger in the Toyota, was left in critical condition.

A GoFundMe, created by Zahid's wife, Hifsa Ahmad, has raised more than $222,900 of its $400,000 goal as of Wednesday, July 28. She said she hopes to raise the funds for funeral expenses, as well as the cost of living.

Ahmad said her husband provided the only source of income for herself and their three children, who are ages 6 years old, 3 years old and 16 months old.

"I’m at a tremendous loss on how to explain it to my children that their beloved father is no longer with us," she wrote. "The children have been asking since Sunday morning when their father is coming, Why is he still at work? Why isn't he coming? They don’t really understand what’s going on since they’re so young."

