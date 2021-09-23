Missing Suffolk County Cousins Found Safe, Unharmed

A pair of Long Island cousins who were reported missing have been located safe and unharmed, police announced.

The Missing Persons Clearinghouse issued an alert earlier this week for the two teenage family members who had not been seen for several days and were expected to be traveling together.

Alexandria Patricia Baca-Funes, age 13, was reported missing after last being seen on Bay Shore Avenue in Bay Shore at approximately 11 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 20, Suffolk County Police announced Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 21.

On Thursday, Sept. 23, the Suffolk County Police Department announced that both Funes family members have been located unharmed.

It remains unclear why the teens ran away together.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.