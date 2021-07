A Long Island woman who went missing has been found.

Crystal Patino, age 39, had last been seen leaving Nassau University Medical Center on Hempstead Turnpike in East Meadow, at approximately 10:30 p.m. Saturday, July 10, according to Nassau County Police.

Police announced that she was located on Sunday afternoon, July 11. No further details were released.

