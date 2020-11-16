Missing Long Island 15-Year-Old Girl Found

New update:

A Long Island girl who went missing has been located.

Marelin Carranza Contreras, 15, had last been seen leaving her residence in Hempstead, on Robson Place, at around 1 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9, Nassau County Police said. Her disappearance was reported to police around noontime on Thursday, Nov. 12.

On Monday evening, Nov. 16, Nassau County Police reported she has been located.

Original report:

A Long Island girl has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

Marelin Carranza Contreras, 15, was last seen leaving her residence in Hempstead, on Robson Place, at around 1 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9, Nassau County Police said. Her disappearance was reported to police around noontime on Thursday, Nov. 12.

She is described as being 5-foot-4, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Her clothing description and destination are unknown

