Missing Long Island 15-Year-Old Found

Update:

A Long Island girl who went missing has been found.

Marelin Carranza, age 15, had last been seen at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, March 19, leaving her Hempstead home, Nassau County Police said.

On Monday, April 5, police announced she has been located.

Original report:

A Long Island girl has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

Marelin Carranza, age 15, was last seen at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, March 19, leaving her Hempstead home, Nassau County Police said.

She is described as being 5-foot-3, 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a pink, front zippered hooded sweatshirt and has a cast on her left foot. Her destination is unknown.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Anyone with knowledge of Wrighton's whereabouts is asked to contact the Nassau County Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 to call 911.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.