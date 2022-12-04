Missing Kings Park Man Found Dead

A missing Long Island man has been found dead, authorities have announced.

Trevor Verga, age 45, of Kings Park, last spoke to a family member on the phone at approximately 1 a.m. on Sunday, March 20, according to Suffolk County Police. He was reported missing by a family member at approximately 2:15 p.m. that date.

On Tuesday evening, April 12, police reported that Verga's body was found off Piper Lane in Suffolk County village of Head of the Harbor at approximately 5:40 p.m. on Saturday, April 9.

"The cause of death appears to be non-criminal at this time," police said.

