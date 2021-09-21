Missing Gabby Petito Boyfriend May Have Been Seen On Deer Cam

Authorities in Florida have searched an area after a deer camera captured a hiker resembling Brian Laundrie walking through a wilderness area.

Laundrie, age 23, is the missing boyfriend of Long Island native Gabby Petito, age 22, whose body was found on Sunday, Sept. 19 in Wyoming.

The image was found by Sam Bass on his camera on Monday, Sept. 20 in the town of Baker, Florida, in Okaloosa County located in Northwest Florida, about 500 miles away from Laundrie’s home in the City of North Port in Sarasota County.

“I’m not saying this is the guy but whoever was on my trail camera this morning in Baker, Fl strongly fits the description of Brian Laundrie,” Bass wrote on Facebook. “Authorities have been contacted but people in the North West Florida area, be on the lookout.”

Laundrie, formerly of the hamlet of Blue Point in Suffolk County, is a person of interest in the disappearance of Petito, who was reported missing by his parents on Friday, Sept. 17.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said it had done its "due diligence in response to this report and is wrapping up an extensive search that took place in this area to include nearby farmlands."

No one - and nothing - of note was located, they added.

As the Okaloosa deputies searched western Florida, FBI agents and officers from the North Port Police Department were hunting for him in the Carlton Reserve where he told his parents he was going for a hike.

His vehicle, a Ford Mustang, was found abandoned at the reserve.

Officials also announced on Tuesday, that the FBI had assumed control of the investigation and the North Port police were working in concert with them.

Petito, who also grew up in Blue Point in Suffolk County was traveling with Laundrie on a cross-country trip in her Ford van was reported missing by her mother on Saturday, Sept. 11, after she had not heard from her daughter in more than two weeks.

Laundrie returned to Florida on Wednesday, Sept. 1 in the van, without Petito.

An autopsy of her body was conducted Tuesday.

The FBI is also seeking information from anyone who may have seen the couple around Grand Teton.

To contact the FBI, call 1-800-CALL FBI or submit tips at tips.fbi.gov.

