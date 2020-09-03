Missing 15-Year-Old Long Island Girl Found

Update:

A 15-year-old Long Island girl who went missing has been found.

Bryanna Vasquez had last been seen at Mercy First Facility in Syosset on Convent Road by a staff member on Friday, Feb. 21, Nassau County Police said. Her disappearance was reported to police late Saturday night, Feb. 22.

On Monday, March 9, police announce she has been located.

Original report:

A 15-year-old Long Island girl has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

According to Nassau County Police detectives, Bryanna Vasquez was last seen at Mercy First Facility in Syosset on Convent Road by a staff member on Friday, Feb. 21. Her disappearance was reported to police late Saturday night, Feb. 22.

She is described as being 5-foot-5 with a thin build, brown eyes and black/blonde hair. No clothing description is available. Her possible destination is unknown.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding her whereabouts call Missing Persons Squad at (516) 573-7347 or 911.

