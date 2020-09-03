Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Plainview-Old Bethpage School District To Close After Staffer Tests Positive For COVID-19
News

Missing 15-Year-Old Long Island Girl Found

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Bryanna Vasquez
Bryanna Vasquez Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department

Update:

A 15-year-old Long Island girl who went missing has been found.

Bryanna Vasquez had last been seen at Mercy First Facility in Syosset on Convent Road by a staff member on Friday, Feb. 21, Nassau County Police said. Her disappearance was reported to police late Saturday night, Feb. 22.

On Monday, March 9, police announce she has been located.

Original report:

A 15-year-old Long Island girl has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

According to Nassau County Police detectives, Bryanna Vasquez was last seen at Mercy First Facility in Syosset on Convent Road by a staff member on Friday, Feb. 21. Her disappearance was reported to police late Saturday night, Feb. 22.

She is described as being 5-foot-5 with a thin build, brown eyes and black/blonde hair. No clothing description is available. Her possible destination is unknown.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding her whereabouts call Missing Persons Squad at (516) 573-7347 or 911.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.