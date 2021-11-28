March Through Long Island Village By Group Of Proud Boys Sparks Concern

Members of the Proud Boys marched through a Long Island village over the weekend, leading several officials to voice their concerns.

The far-right organization has been designated as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

State Sen. Todd Kaminsky posted a video on Twitter showing the march through Rockville Centre on Saturday, Nov. 27.

The video showed the group of about two dozen people walking through the street with American flags and Proud Boys flags.

"The Neo-fascist Proud Boys marched through Rockville Centre today, close to my office," Kaminsky tweeted. "I think the latest elections emboldened them-I don’t remember this happening before. I will not be silent. Their hatred has no place here-this is not the Nassau I know. Who else will speak up?"

US Rep. Kathleen Rice of Long Island also responded to reports about the march on Saturday.

"I’m aware of the march through Rockville Centre that white nationalists organized today," Rice said. "I am disgusted that this took place in our district. I will continue to fight against racism, hatred, and white nationalism while serving as your representative."

Rockville Centre Mayor Francis X. Murray issued the following statement:

"I’m aware of the march through Rockville Centre that white nationalists organized today," he said. "I am disgusted that this took place in our district. I will continue to fight against racism, hatred, and white nationalism while serving as your representative."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.