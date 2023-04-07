Manager Who Stole $50K From Developmentally Disabled Adults At Medford Group Home Sentenced

The former manager of a Long Island group home is heading to jail after stealing thousands of dollars from developmentally disabled adults entrusted to her care.

Jazzame Paranzino, age 31, of Shirley, was sentenced to four months behind bars followed by five years of probation in Suffolk County Court on Thursday, April 6.

It followed her December 2022 guilty plea for stealing from residents at the Maryhaven Center of Hope in Medford.

According to prosecutors, Paranzino worked as a site manager at the facility, which houses severely developmentally disabled adults who cannot care for themselves or manage their own finances.

As part of her job, she was granted access to residents’ bank accounts in order to ensure that they had petty cash for outings to local businesses.

In pleading guilty, Paranzino admitted that between January 2020 and March 2021 she stole more than $50,000 from the bank accounts of 11 residents, claiming the funds would be used to buy items they needed.

On Dec. 21, 2022, Paranzino pleaded guilty to a single count of second-degree attempted grand larceny, a felony.

“This defendant stole funds from individuals with severe disabilities in need of 24-hour care. The individuals and their families trusted the defendant and instead of honoring that trust, she stole thousands of dollars from them for her own personal use,” Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said in a statement.

In addition to her jail time, a judge ordered Paranzino to fully repay the victims, an amount totaling $50,744.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.