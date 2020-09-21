Man Who Made Unsafe Lane Changes On LIE Drove Drunk With Two Kids In Car, Police Say

A man who made unsafe lane changes while driving intoxicated on the Long Island Expressway had two young children in the car, police said.

Bryan Ramirez, 27, of New York City, was operating a 2002 Gray Acura traveling westbound on the Long Island Expressway near Exit 37 in Roslyn around 4 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, Nassau County Police said.

Ramirez was observed by officers making multiple lane changes unsafely, said police. Officers activated their emergency lights and conducted a vehicle-and-traffic law stop.

A subsequent investigation was conducted and Ramirez was placed under arrest without incident, police said. The vehicle’s passengers included two children, ages 2 and 6 years old. The children were released into the custody of their mother.

Ramirez was charged with:

two counts of aggravated driving while Intoxicated (child under 16) under the Leandra’s Law,

two counts of endangering the welfare of a child,

driving while intoxicated,

multiple traffic infractions.

He was scheduled to be arraigned Sunday, Sept. 20 in Mineola.

