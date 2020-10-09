Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Recall Issued For Whole, Cut Cantaloupe Due To Risk Of Salmonella
News

Man Wanted For Stealing $425 Worth Of Items From Suffolk Macy's, Police Say

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
A surveillance still of the wanted man Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police
A surveillance still of the wanted man Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
A surveillance still of the wanted man Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

Police are searching for a man who was caught on security footage, but has not yet been identified, stealing items from a Long Island Macy's. 

According to Suffolk County Police, the man stole approximately $425 in merchandise from the store at the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21. 

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward to anyone with information on the man or his whereabouts. The group can be contacted online, via the P3Tips mobile app or by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.