Man Wanted For Stealing $425 Worth Of Items From Suffolk Macy's, Police Say

Police are searching for a man who was caught on security footage, but has not yet been identified, stealing items from a Long Island Macy's.

According to Suffolk County Police, the man stole approximately $425 in merchandise from the store at the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward to anyone with information on the man or his whereabouts. The group can be contacted online, via the P3Tips mobile app or by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

