Man Wanted For Attempting To Lure Child On Long Island

An investigation has been launched on Long Island after an older man allegedly got handsy with a 5-year-old girl near an area church, police said.

Nassau County Police detectives are attempting to locate a man who allegedly attempted to lure the little girl to him shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 15 in Westbury.

Police said that the 5-year-old girl was with her family near St. Brigid/Our Lady of Peace School on Maple Avenue when the child was approached, with the man grabbing her arm repeatedly and attempting to pull her closer.

The child was able to break free from the man and told her parents, who notified the police.

According to Nassau County Police investigators, the man was seen entering a black vehicle with two other women before fleeing the scene. The suspect was described as being in his 50s or 60s, walking with a slight limp.

No other descriptive information was released.

The investigation into the luring incident is ongoing. Anyone who may have information or witnessed the grabbing has been asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-244-TIPS.

