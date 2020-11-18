Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
News

Man Wanted For Attempting To Lure Child On Long Island

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
St. Brigid's School in Westbury
St. Brigid's School in Westbury Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An investigation has been launched on Long Island after an older man allegedly got handsy with a 5-year-old girl near an area church, police said.

Nassau County Police detectives are attempting to locate a man who allegedly attempted to lure the little girl to him shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 15 in Westbury.

Police said that the 5-year-old girl was with her family near St. Brigid/Our Lady of Peace School on Maple Avenue when the child was approached, with the man grabbing her arm repeatedly and attempting to pull her closer.

The child was able to break free from the man and told her parents, who notified the police.

According to Nassau County Police investigators, the man was seen entering a black vehicle with two other women before fleeing the scene. The suspect was described as being in his 50s or 60s, walking with a slight limp.

No other descriptive information was released.

The investigation into the luring incident is ongoing. Anyone who may have information or witnessed the grabbing has been asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-244-TIPS.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.