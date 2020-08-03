Man Suffers Medical Episode While Jet Skiing On Long Island, Police Say

All hands were on deck to help rescue a jet skier who suffered a medical episode and was found in the water near a North Shore beach on Long Island.

The 38-year-old man from Queens suffered a medical episode while jet skiing in Sands Point at approximately 6:50 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 2 when he was found face down in the water by a witness.

Due to the location of the medical episode north of Sands Point, a Marine Unit from the New Rochelle Police Department was first to respond, transporting the man to North Hempstead Beach Park in Port Washington.

Crews from the Port Washington Fire Department, Nassau County Police Marine Bureau, and Nassau County Police Aviation Unit all responded to aid the man.

Police said that the jet skier was airlifted to a local hospital, where he remains in serious condition.

The incident remains under investigation. No additional details were available. Check Daily Voice for updates as they become available.

