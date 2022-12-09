Man Struck, Killed While Walking On Bay Shore Street

A man has died after being struck by a car while walking on a Long Island street.

Emergency crews in Bay Shore were called at around 6:15 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, with reports that a pedestrian had been struck on Spur Drive North near Bentwood Road, according to Suffolk County Police.

Investigators said 87-year-old Jose Guaman, of Bay Shore, was walking westbound on the shoulder of Spur Drive North when he was hit by a Chevrolet Silverado turning from Brentwood Road.

Guaman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The 63-year-old driver, Anthony Galardi, of Bay Shore, was not injured. Officers impounded his vehicle to undergo a safety check.

Police said the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-854-8352.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.