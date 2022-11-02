Man Shot To Death In Backyard Of Bohemia Home, Two Suspects On Loose

A 49-year-old man is dead after being shot in the backyard of his Long Island home early Wednesday, Nov. 2.

Suffolk County Police responded to the victim’s Bohemia home, located just south of the Sunrise Highway on Smithtown Avenue, at around 6:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found Michael Hartmann suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives determined that Hartmann was in the home’s backyard when two people entered the yard and fired multiple shots, striking him once.

There were no additional reports of injuries stemming from the incident and police did not speculate on a possible motive in the killing.

No suspects had been arrested as of 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Department’s Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted online to Crime Stoppers or called in to 1-800-200-TIPS.

